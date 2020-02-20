“Elections, elections, candidates…”: Cords became a member of the Pro-Kremlin party (video)

Controversial Russian musician, the leader of group “Leningrad” Sergey Shnurov, who had dedicated a devastating poem of a new party For “the truth”, went into politics.

The musician became a member of the Pro-Kremlin “Party of Growth”.

Speaking to other members of the party, he said he hopes to be useful. “I think you’re gonna need me — at least, it will make the bright colors will call a spade a spade. With me is clearly more fun”, he said.

As reported by “Open media”, Shnurov took to the party, having received direct instruction from the administration of President Vladimir Putin. And the Chairman of party Boris Titov, say, let it be understood that the Cords will lead the list of Party growth in the state Duma elections.

Came Cords on the meeting of the party in a representative suit, performed almost without removing hands from the pockets and then spoke to reporters.

And while some media Shnurova remember his song “Elections”, others already see him as a future President.

We will remind that earlier the Cords announced that the group “Leningrad” ceases to exist.

