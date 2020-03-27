Elena Kravets shocked recognition of the loss of children

The star of “Quarter” Elena Kravets, post-breakup with the oldest daughter first told about the family tragedy. She was shocked by a Frank recognition of the loss of children. Elena said that two pregnancies were interrupted, the fruits were frozen at the same time. She and her husband Sergei was very upset by the loss.

“It’s always very difficult experienced. There was a race, and at this speed, children are not hatching. So I have two times missed abortion happened and that at the same time — eight weeks. Once this was hard to say“, — said Elena JUL the program on channel “1+1”.

Then Lena is very much played, toured, worked. She was perfectly healthy, but be a mother again did not work. The actress believes that the reason in its internal state.

“If someone happens now such a situation, I, as a mother, as a woman I advise you to pay attention to the state of mind and not be afraid to ask for help to psychology, to the specialists,” says Kravets.

We will remind, Elena Kravets husband and three children — the eldest daughter Mary, and twins Katya and Vanya, whom the actress gave birth to in 2016.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter