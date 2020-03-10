Elena Stepanenko mocked new Roman Petrosyan (video)

Famous Russian comedian Elena Stepanenko, looking after her divorce from Eugene Petrosyan almost 40 pounds after my divorce was not discouraged, and presented his new show “Ironic spring.” The actress appeared in a new way, and the scene was sprinkled with jokes, ironically spoke about the fight against excess weight and scandalous divorce.

She admitted she asked Petrosyan to support her desire to lose weight and blame for the hikes to the refrigerator after six in the evening, but did not receive proper understanding.

“He says, “burn with shame, a monster fatty!” In the divorce I got one frying pan, with which I took all the rest”, — poignantly observed Stepanenko.

She walked over into the new Roman Petrosyan, who is credited with the romantic relationship and even marriage with a young assistant, Tatiana Brownboy.

“I came home and found her husband with his mistress. And eyes both have the same SLI. “I went to the kitchen: right, the whole compote drink it.” I thought that he dumped me, and looked at myself in the mirror and think: “Oh! Lost! A woman — not the alcohol: diluted weaker does not become”, — joked Stepanenko.

Recall that the star couple after 30 years of marriage, divide the property in the courts. Stepanenko pained by the divorce, supported her daughter Petrosian. Yevgeny vaganovich relationship with Brownboy not commented, giving rise to more rumors.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter