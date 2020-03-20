Elena Voichenko and Vladimir Ostapchuk touching congratulated son’s birthday

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk and his ex-lover Elena Voychenko, whose divorce became the property of the society, will always associate two children. Youngest child, son Evan, 19 March marks two years. Star parents congratulated the boy on his page in Instagram.

“Happy birthday!!! My beloved man! My light, meaning and purpose! Thank you for choosing me and filled those two years with joy and love! Be happy!!!”, – posted by Elena Voichenko and added a photo with my son.

In turn, the showman also left a congratulations to Evan: “Dear son. You’re careless, rosy-cheeked and sweet baby. And I promise you that mom will do everything to make your life happy and fun as your laugh. I love you.” Vladimir also added a video with a newborn son.