Elijah wood first became a father

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Элайджа Вуд впервые стал отцом

The star of the film series “the Lord of the rings” Elijah wood in 39 years, first became a father.

In particular, the actor and his girlfriend Mette-Marie Kongsted first child was born.

The pair met on the set in 2017 and confirmed the novel at the beginning of 2018, and last summer on the ring finger Kongsted had seen the ring.

Recall that in 2016 it was announced that Elijah wood will play a major role in teleadapt novel by Douglas Adams “Detective Agency Dirk gently”.

