Elina Svitolina v Danka Kovinic: live streaming free for the WTA Monterrey

Elina Svitolina v Danka Kovinic. Forecast for the WTA Monterrey match (March 3, 2020)

For the first time in his career, Svitolina will take part in a tournament in Monterrey. March 3, Ukrainian tennis player will play against Kovinich. We offer a forecast for the match.

Elina Svitolina

Not the best first two months in the 2020 season were given by Elina Svitolina . In tournaments, the WTA won only four out of nine matches. At the same time, he plays a lot, has already managed to register at five tournaments.

On a bunch of tournaments in Dubai and Doha, Svitolina failed to win a single match. In Dubai, she lost to Brady (2-6, 1-6), and in Doha, she could not oppose Anisimova (3-6, 3-6). At a tournament in Monterey for the first time in her career, Elina will perform. She will obviously try to find her game, gain confidence before starting at more prestigious tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami.

Danka Kovinic

Unlike Elina Svitolina, the representative of Montenegro Danka Kovinich spent only two matches this season. On Australian Open, without a fight, lost to Mertens (2-6, 0-6). Last week in Acapulco, Bondarenko already lost in the fight (7-6, 4-6, 2-6).

Kovinich at one time gave good hopes, was included in the top 50 of the WTA rating. However, it was not fully disclosed.

Interestingly, Danka entered the tour with Elina. Tennis players of one year of birth, started with ITF tournaments. At one of these tournaments in 2012, Kovinich defeated Svitolina (6-4, 6-1). In the future, the Ukrainian tennis player soared very high, and the representative of Montenegro remained at the top 100 level.

Statistics

Of the three fights between the tennis players, two victories were in the account of Svitolina.

In the 2020 season, at the WTA tournaments, Svitolina won only one victory with a handicap (-6.5) of games.

Forecast

Both tennis players are far from at their peak since the start of the 2020 season. Svitolina plays a large number of tournaments, but cannot find her game. We think that according to the current form of the favorite, this pair of prerequisites for defeat is not visible. Kovinich last week already tested hard in Mexico, adapted to local conditions, which is also important. We offer an underdog forecast.

Our forecast is the victory of Kovinich with the handicap (+6.5) of games for a coefficient of 1.69 in BC League of Betting.