Elina Svitolina vs Arantxa Rus live streaming free for the WTA Monterrey

Elina Svitolina vs Arancha Rus. Forecast for the WTA Monterrey match (March 8, 2020)

At the Monterrey tournament on March 8, Svitolina will play against Rus in the semifinals. We offer a forecast for the match with the participation of the first number of seeding participants.

Elina Svitolina

Only in March Svitolina reached the semi-finals of the WTA tournament for the first time this season. The Ukrainian tennis player managed to get through the tournament bracket in Monterrey without given sets. There is a chance for the first title after 2018, given that the tournament bracket is not the most formidable in Mexico.

In the first two matches, Svitolina coped with experienced representatives of the tour Kovinich (6-3, 6-2) and Govortsova (6-3, 6-4). In the quarterfinals, the Ukrainian tennis player opposed the 17-year-old Fernandez. In general, the game did not have too tangible advantages for Elina, but experience affected (6-4, 7-5).

Note that in the quarterfinal the Ukrainian tennis player never gave up her serve, she performed one break in each game.

Arantxa Rus

The appearance of Aranchi Rus in the semi-finals of the tournament in Monterrey was unexpected . The representative of the Netherlands in the first round at the removal of the rival passed Varvara Flink, and then won two matches in the role of underdog in the line of bookmakers.

In the match of the second round, after winning the first set against Davis, she did not leave a chance to her opponent in the second installment (7-5, 6-0). Against Peterson in the quarter finals, a completely devastating victory (6-1, 6-1) has already turned out.

Undoubtedly, such victories in the tournament bracket performed by Rus are impressive, but ahead of the game is the representative of the top 10. But the technical arsenal of Rus is not so rich as to surprise Elina with something.

Statistics

In the only personal meeting in 2011, Rus won.

Both tennis players on the tournament grid in Monterrey did not give sets to rivals.

Svitolina and Rus reached the semi-finals of the WTA tournament for the first time this season.

In 2020, Svitolina won nine matches, in each game the victories were through a head start (-3) of the game.

Forecast

In comparison with what was shown on the court of Svitolin in January and February, the current tournament in Monterrey is a kind of breakthrough for her. Experience against the background of the not-so-strong tournament net allows Elina to feel confident on the court.

Another opponent in the manner of the game and the technical arsenal does not stand out for anything special compared to previous rivals Svitolina . In the current game, Elina is able to create tangible problems for Rus on her serve, which will knock out the representative of the Netherlands. We offer a forecast for the victory of the favorite with a negative handicap for games.

Our forecast is the victory of Svitolina with the handicap (-3) of the game.