Elina Svitolina vs Marie Buzkova live stream, preview, betting tips

Forecast Elina Svitolina – Marie Buzkova (March 9, 2020), rates and odds

The final match will take place in Monterrey the very next night, in which the representative of Ukraine and the tennis player from the Czech Republic will play against each other, Elina Svitolina will converge in the fight for the title with Marie Buzkova. They played among themselves 1 time, Marie won the rival’s failure.

Elina Svitolina

Tennis player from Ukraine is on the 7th line in the world ranking. At the peak of her career, Elina was on the 4th position in the world ranking table. She is now 25 years old. Last year, Svitolina did not have titles.

An experienced athlete from Ukraine last season, although she did not win tournaments, showed good results, reached the semifinals many times, was in the 4th strongest in Wimbledon and 8th in the major in the USA.

In the new season, she still has no success, there was a 3-round exit in Melbourne, in Hua Hin, Svitolina lost already in the quarter-finals. In Monterrey, for the first time this season she was able to not only win 3 matches in a row, but also reach the decisive match. Here, Kovinich, Govortsova, Fernandez and Rus were alternately beaten. Elina beat those whom she was supposed to beat. It is worth noting that 7 racket of the world added from match to match and played better. In the semifinal 1 racket of Ukraine gave nothing to Dutch Dutch Rus, gave her only 1 game.

Marie Buzkova

Czech is 21 years old. While she takes the 57th place in the ranking, she was 53 and was not yet in the top 50. Last year, Marie played in the finals in Guadalajara, lost there to Russian Kudermetova. The best achievement of the season was reaching the semifinals in Toronto, where a young tennis player was able to win the game against Serena Williams herself. At the Grand Slam Tournaments, Marie did not go beyond 2 rounds.

The Czech tennis player began the current season with a performance at the tournament in Brisbane, there she defeated Kanepi in the qualifiers and reached the main draw, in Hobart she lost already at the start, in Melbourne she was unlucky with a draw, Naomi Osaka got in the first round. Then Buzkova arrived at the tournament from the ITF category, got there to the quarter finals and was defeated by the representative of Canada Abanda.

Since February 25, Marie began to hold matches in Mexico, in Acapulco at the start she lost to an experienced rival from Germany Tatyana Maria in three games. In Monterrey, the 57th racket of the world in the 1st round confidently dealt with Kristina Kutsova, after which she did not leave Shmidlova’s chances, the Czech woman stopped Van Yafan in the quarterfinal, yesterday, Buzkova defeated Johanna Contu in an argument for reaching the final, and did not give her a single game on her own serve , she made 2 breaks and deservedly got to the decisive match at the competitions in Monterrey.

Forecast and Odds

Bookmakers initially put 1.49 for Elina Svitolina’s victory, now there has been a slight drawdown of 1.44, Buzkova’s final success was estimated at 2.79, now the coefficient of 3.0 is set for the underdog’s victory. The only PM took place last year in a small tournament in China, then Elina felt bad and refused to continue the fight at 0-1 in batches in the middle of the 2nd set. Now the Ukrainian is determined. She surpasses her rival in many ways. However, the final success of the favorite flirting does not make sense, because the odds for winning Svitolina are relatively small. Many expect that there will be a struggle in the finals, but everything is reversed. Often, the decisive matches add up to one gate and through the total less, I advise you to play the “bottom”, bookmakers for 20.5 less games give 2.04.