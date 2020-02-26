Elite 3 season: Alvaro Rico and Ester Exposito separated !

Share on Facebook

Ester Exposito and Alvaro Rico, the two actors that demonstrate the roles of Polo and Carla in the series Spanish Netflix “Elite” have broken.

After a year of relationship, the duo that interprets Carla and Polo in Elite broke up in real life. A new one that is not going to delight the fans of this couple. MCE TV says it all.

While the series Netflix Elite is about to make its grand return for a 3rd season, Alvaro Rico, and Ester Exposito separated. Thus, thetwo actors put an end to almost a year of relationship outside of the platters turning.

As well, the duo follows in the footsteps of the couple on the screen. Interviewed by the daily Hola, the actor who plays Polo in Elite has it all unpacked about his break-up. ” I’ve lived with Ester, because we are no longer together has been beneficial “, he said. While revealing that he ” still likes him a lot “. If so is it past ?

Elite 3 season: Alvaro Rico and Ester Exposito don’t have time for each other

In the series, Alvaro Rico, and Ester Exposito embody a couple rather libertine. Until the next volage of Carla, played by Ester, and the jealous temperament of Polo (alias Alvaro Rico) have reason for them. However, in real life, it is not a case of deception or jealousy. According to Alvaro, the schedules of the two actors from the series Elite would simply more in tune. Bad timing, for the two stars of the series and Netflix.

Finally, hope that this break does not affect too much the shooting. After all, the season 3 Elite is imminent, and the prod has already ordered two additional seasons. ” We have a good relationship “, says Alvaro with Hola. ” It is one thing that I don’t lose ever, even though the press say “. In addition to the casting that we already know, the third season will introduce new characters. There will be so the singer Leïte J. Sene, as well as Sergio Momo. Remains to be seen what we reserved. Who knows, Alvaro and Ester may new there be the arms of one another ? To follow.