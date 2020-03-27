Elite 3 season: Alvaro Rico is not bothered by the sex scenes !

Share on Facebook

Alvaro Rico, who plays the role of Polo in the series Netflix Elite, has made exclusive info. The sex scenes do not disturb !

Alvaro Rico recently spoke about the sex scenes in Elite. To hear it, they did not disturb him. Quite the contrary ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

The season 3 Elite has been muy caliente ! Indeed, in the latter, Polo, played by Alvaro Rico, has realized one of his biggest fantasies.

In fact, the latter was able to carry out a plan to 3 with She and Valerio. If the sex scenes could be disturbing to some, for Alvaro Rico, it has not bothered in the least.

Then be interviewed by El País, the actor of Elite said : ” turn a sex scene, I was never really bothered. When I arrived on the set and I saw that there was a sex scene, I’ve taken it exactly as if it was a scene in the hallway of the school “.

An excess of zeal and confidence on the part of the actor ? According to him, ” what I learned from the sex scenes, is that the key is to have trust in your partner, to enter into an agreement with the developer, and to turn these scenes as a choreographer “.

Elite season 3: The sex scenes are like choreography

We can’t say the same for his partner on screen in the season 3 Elite, Jorge Lopez. In fact, one that embodies the very libertine Valerio said earlier that these scenes had been ” a challenge “.

Modesty that Alvaro Rico, Jorge said to be Stubborn : ” nudity is not something simple for me “. As for his plan to 3 with She and Polo, our dear Valerio revealed that it was for him, ” his greatest challenge as an actor “.

Whether Alvaro Rico and Jorge Lopez, both of which appeared in any case in osmosis to the sides of Georgina Amorós. To the extent that this threesome was alone against all !