Elite 3 season: Alvaro Rico loose a big spoiler on Instagram !

Share on Facebook

Alvaro Rico balance. The actor who plays Polo in Elite comes to deliver a huge spoiler on Instagram, on the 3 season to come.

The season 3 Elite, it is for soon. While the fans are impatient, Alvaro Rico has just revealed a huge spoiler about season 3. What cool all the world. MCE TV says it all.

The suspense is at its peak. While we are waiting for the season 3 Elite, one of the actors has seen fit to deliver a huge clue about the plot. A new one that is not going to delight the fans of the series who have not seen the last teaser.

To tell the truth, the trailer of the season 3 Elite reveals huge info on a particular character. Damn to damn, and not optimistic in the face of that which it interprets, Alvaro Rico has delivered the details of the fate of Polo.

If you want to keep the mystery a little before the kick-off of the Elite season 3, it is recommended that you do not continue your reading. Or, at least, your risks and perils. That said, we know roughly what will be the red wire of the new season, which will revolve around the death of a character…

Elite 3 season: Alvaro Rico balance on Polo

Alvaro Rico is not afraid to spoil its fans, which are violent, before that, Elite delivers its new episodes. Interviewed by the Spanish website eCartelera, Alvaro had already delivered important infos. Needless to say, Polo will very likely pass the weapon to the left…

However, it is unknown yet who will be the author (or the author) of the crime. All that is known is that most do not want the property. After all, Polo is the origin of the murder of Maria, the sister of Guzman. This last one is even the prime suspect in the death of Polo. Finally, Alvaro Rico, who plays the role of Polo, has posted on his feed a photo from the shoot.

In this photo, you see a Polo shirt that lay on the ground, his shirt caked in blood. All around him, broken glass. His body is at the feet of 3 young women perched on their high heels. So these are 3 new suspect to add to the list… Finally, if fans alarmed, other aficionados of Elite hoping that it is just a false track.

To know, there has to wait until the 13th of march next !