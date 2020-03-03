Elite 3 season: Álvaro Rico reacts to the intrigue of Polo !

Share on Facebook

Elite is about to make its return for a 3rd season. In the latest trailer, the plot of Polo unbinds. Alvaro Rico reacts to it.

Elite has just unveiled its trailer. Spread the word : the third season promises to be rich in emotions. While the plot of Polo to be precise, the actor spoke about his character. MCE TV says it all.

Elite is in full swing. The students of Las Encinas, therefore, go back to the benches of the school for a third season, still more rich in outstanding. A treat for the fans of the series, Netflix has released a new teaser.

In this trailer, the fate of the Polo is precise. And to believe these images, it will not be well positive. In fact, the one who killed Marina during season 1 of Elite may finally pay the price.

Interviewed by eCartelera, Álvaro Rico (Polo) has so evoked the tragic fate of his character. According to him, he knew what to expect. Attention, spoilers.

Elite 3 season: Polo has a destiny more predictable

In the latest trailer for Elite, it is learned that authorities are investigating a new death : that of Polo. It must be said that he has not made friends. Most know that he has killed the sister of Guzman in the first season. Even though he was not charged due to lack of evidence.

According to Álvaro, the fate of the Polo was more than predictable. ” I was expecting a little bit to this conclusion, in fact. This is a character who has the bloody mess in season 1, and that is at the center of the series “. For him, if he would not die, ” it is as if one was cheating the viewer, and even more after season 2 “.

For him, the Polo would have the same ” a little deserved “ this. ” As an actor, I was ready to turn a end that would have a link with a dead epic “, he said. Finally, this is a short teaser of Elite does not reveal more about the circumstances of his death, or even the head. Remains to wait for the kick-off, the 13th march next. To follow, so !