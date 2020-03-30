Elite 3 season: Ester Exposito forget Alvaro Rico in the arms of Alejandro Speitzer

Share on Facebook

It seems that Ester Exposito, aka Carla our marquee favorite in Elite, has already forgotten Alvaro Rico, or Polo, her partner on the screen.

The season 3 Elite ended on the hats of wheel. On his side, it seems that Ester Exposito, just like her character, Carla, has gone on to something else. The beautiful is already in a relationship with someone else. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

While Carla and Polo were a couple in the first season of the Elite, it was the same for the actors, outside of film sets.

However, their romance seems to be ancient history. Yes, Alvaro Rico had already referred to his separation with Ester Exposito a little earlier.

“I’ve lived with Ester, because we are no longer together, has been beneficial “, he said at the time. In fact, it seems that the two actors had more time for each other.

Between the shooting and their busy schedules, the stars Elite are therefore came to the conclusion that it was better to separate. Since then, the beautiful seems to be already gone on to something else.

Yes, Carla and Elite would already have a new boyfriend. Since October, 2019, it would be with the actor Alejandro Speitzer.

Finally, their relationship has for the time being, nothing official. Even if Ester Exposito appears alongside the actor.

Elite: Ester Exposito, already in couple after his separation with Alvaro Rico

After the filming of the Elite season 3, the nice would be, therefore, displayed in the streets of Madrid with Alejandro.

Then, the two lovers have traveled to Tulum, Mexico. Evidence, therefore, that his history with Polo is far behind it.

Finally, it will be disappointing to fans of the couple, Carla x Polo. Finally, the former Ester Exposito remains convinced that they have kept a good relationship.

At least that is what Alvaro was then told to Hola. ” It is one thing that I will not lose ever, no matter what the press says “.

What about Ester ? In any case, it seems to spin the perfect love.