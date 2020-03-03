Elite 3 season: Guzman and Polo collide in the new trailer !

Share on Facebook

Elite is going to come back on our screens for a 3rd season. Netflix has just revealed a trailer in which Guzman and Polo clash.

Netflix has a new trailer Elite. Yes, the series is about to make its grand return on march 13.

The season 3 Elite promises to be rich in twists and turns. Judging by the latest trailer released by Netflix, things go from bad to worse in Las Encinas. Yes… New year, new storylines and new characters.

It must be said that until then, we had very little info on the storylines of the new season of Elite. We knew just that new actors had joined the cast. Namely, Leïte J. Sene and Sergio Momo.

In addition to these new faces to the displays of Elite, the latest trailer shows us clearly that de Guzman and Polo will compete. Also, one of them could not get out of… [Spoiler Alert]

Elite 3 season: the tension between Guzman and Polo is at its peak

Without further ado, Netflix also reveals to us the next victim… let us therefore Stop the suspense : Polo risk to spend there. Released after his arrest for the murder of Maria, in the absence of evidence, the ex of Carla will now see the vise tightening around him. Finally, it can count on an ally : She.

Thus, we can better understand why Guzman was after him. Yes, in the 2nd season Elite, he has discovered, thanks to Samuel that Polo was responsible for the murder of his sister. However, Guzman will be there at the origin of the murder of Polo ? Or is it simply a rush of blood ?

Of course, the trailer alone don’t give us this info. We will have to binge-watcher series. In addition, Polo has not made friends at Las Encinas. And a good number of students may have after him. Especially as new characters are added to the casting. The tension is at its peak. To follow, so.