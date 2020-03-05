Elite: Jorge López (Valerio) naked in the series, he is entrusted !

Share on Facebook

While Netflix comes from teaser season 3 Elite, Jorge López, the actor who plays Valerio is back on her nudity to the screen.

Elite is about to make its comeback on Netflix. As well, the series has already teasé fans, with a trailer enticing. For its part, the interpreter of Valerio returned to his nudity on the screen. MCE TV says it all.

While the season 3 Elite is going to be full of twists and turns, Jorge López returns to its sexiest scenes. In fact, Valerio, the character he embodies, is rather libertine. So there is no need to tell you that it has appeared several times naked on the screen.

However, these scenes are his first clips of ” naked in itself “. As you say that the hunk of Las Encinas has been rather nervous. Yes, the actor who plays Valerio, the half-brother of Lu in Elite, was not very comfortable with the camera.

Interviewed by Stubborn, the actor has delivered the details of these scenes, to say the least, caliente. Judging by his words, these scenes have not been a small matter for him. And we imagine that it may be renewed the experience for the season 3 Elite.

Jorge López nude in Elite: he tells of his discomfort

We discover Valerio in the season 2 Elite. It is then presented as the half-brother of Read. As soon as the episode 2, he wanders to the edge of the pool, held of Adam in the villa that She claims to have. ” I’m very modest “, he says to Stubborn. ” Nudity is not something simple for me “.

The actor has had to take upon himself to shoot this scene which made him very nervous. Finally, it ensures that the film team Elite ” has been great “. However, he fears that he may ” not have been at the height of what my character had to communicate “. However, this scene showed us a side released by Valerio.

As for her stint in season 3, Jorge Lopez said he has already raised its ” greatest challenge as an actor for the second episode of this season “. Judging the trailer of the season 3 Elite, we can imagine that scenes still more caliente… !