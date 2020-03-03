Elite season 3: casting, release date and latest info on the series ! [RED WIRE]

Share on Facebook

Season 3 of Elite arrives on Netflix. It is time to take stock of the new storylines and the new characters.

Beware, the article contains spoilers.

A release date on Netflix

Series Spanish know a big hit on Netflix. After The Casa de Papel, fans were able to make the discovery of Elite. The series appeals to teens and the channel will broadcast the all-new season.

The series on the students of Las Encinas knows a big success in France. Also, on the 13th of march next, for the fans to see season 3 on Netflix. This new season promises to be intense and we know a little more about the new storylines.

Elite : what can you expect from new episodes ?

In season 3 of Elite, Polo is going to make his return to the high school. The young man is responsible for the death of Marina, and he was unmasked. Nevertheless, he came out with She and he will be able to escape the prison. For all that, if one believes the new trailer, we can expect a confrontation between Polo and Guzman.

Then, in the last season of Elite, Samuel was much closer to Carla. The latter was trying to submit information on the death of Marina. However, in season 3, the young man will do everything to get back together with her. For all that, Carla will attempt to cope with her feelings and she could be in a relationship with another high school student.

Elite : who are the new characters of season 3 ?

In the last season of Elite, fans were able to meet Valerio played by Jorge Lopez. The character has marked the spirits since he is in love with his sister, Lu. This season should be the last season for Jorge Lopez. In effect, the actor said he did not wish to go beyond a season 3.

On the side of the new characters, fans of Elite will meet Shaurya, played by Leïte J. Sene. Then, Malick, played by Sergio Momo will also make his entry into the high school. For the moment, nothing is known about the two new high school students from Las Encinas. Nevertheless, it is clear that the latter will have their share of secrets and we can’t wait to discover them.