Elite season 3: fans shocked by the illness of a character !

Netflix launched season 3 of the Elite. A character is sick and it has many outraged fans of the series !

Friday, march 13, the season 3 of Elite’s arrival on Netflix. This season is no shortage of twists and turns and fans have been very afraid for a character from the series ! Beware, the article contains spoilers !

Since Friday, fans of the Elite can see season 3 on Netflix. Netflix has brought online the new episodes and everyone was waiting to find the high school students of Las Encinas. This new season is no shortage of action as the Polo made its grand return to the high school. However, the high school student has not been very well received.

Polo confessed to having killed Marina and he was able to escape prison thanks to She. However, in this new season of Elite, Polo did not stay long in life. And for good reason, he is found dead after a party and then we have several suspects in mind. The promo for season 3 was announced that it would be bad omen to the young people. “Until death separates us , “read the posters.

Yet, nobody expected such twists and turns. In fact, during season 3 of the Elite, the fans have learned a bad news. A character’s flagship series is very sick and he could die in the coming episodes !

Elite : fans shocked by the illness of a character flagship !

Everything seemed to be going well between Omar and Ander in this new season of Elite. Yet, while they slept together, he noticed that his boyfriend has ” a ” ball to the groin. This has made fear of Ander and the young man has consulted to see what it was. However, he did not expect to have acute leukemia !

Thus, Ander seems to have a cancer and it is progressing very quickly. Because of this, it seems that the character of the season 3 of the Elite has little chance of escape. In addition, it is clear that this will create tensions between him and Omar. For their part, the fans are all in shock, and they all hope that he will not die. “I announce, as if Ander dies in season 3 of Elite, I’m going to go very, very wrong,” said a fan.

However, other fans despair at the idea of seeing Ander die in this new season. “If Ander died, I got to shoot “ announced by a fan on Twitter. Suffice to say, the fans are all in shock and nobody seems to be immune in this new season !

OH DAMN I CHIALE ALL THE TEARS OF MY BODY ANDER HE HAS LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA 😢😢😔😔🥺🥺🥺 #Elite3 — ELITE SPOILERS!!! (@stillnewangeI) March 13, 2020