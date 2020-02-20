Elite season 3: first pictures of new episodes revealed !

Season 3 of the Elite is about to happen on Netflix. The production has released the first images of the new season !

In a few weeks, fans of Elite will be able to see season 3. The chain has released the first images and the students are going to be a big night ! Beware, the article contains spoilers !

A MURDER TO COME IN SEASON 3 ?

Series Spanish know a big hit on Netflix. After The Casa de Papel, fans were able to see Elite. The first two seasons were a sensation and the series has introduced new characters and new storylines. In the finale of season 2, Samuel discovered that Polo had killed Marina and the denounced. So far, the teen has not been well for a long time in prison because he has been able to count on the help of She.

Fans of Elite were all eager to see what will happen in season 3. Polo will return to Las Encinas and this promises to large tensions. The chain has released the first images of the new season. Thus, one can see Carla, She and the other young people while they are in the evening. However, this party could well take a funny turn and they all have frightened faces !

Promotional Photos of season 3 of#Elite. On the 13th of march on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/0MsKcrbyck — Info Series (@SeriesUpdateFR) February 18, 2020

Elite : Valerio and Read again as a couple ?

So, will there be a new murder in Las Encinas in season 3 of the Elite ? In any case, the new season promises to be intense. In addition to reviewing Samuel, She and Carla, the fans will also be able to find Read as well as Valerio. The two young people to have a relationship but they fell in love to one another. Read has tried to push Valerio but the image suggests that they will again be very close in the new season.

In effect, on an image, found Read in a beautiful pink dress for the evening. You can see it in the arms of Valerio and the latter gave him a kiss on the forehead. Thus, the two students of Las Encinas are very close and there is a beautiful complicity between them. Because of this, one might think that their forbidden love affair is far from over. Finally, we also note the streamers of the police right behind them. This confirms, therefore, that a murder is coming. Appointment on the 13th of march next year to discover the new season on Netflix.