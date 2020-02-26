Elite season 3: new photos of the series, Netflix revealed !

Share on Facebook

Season 3 of the Elite will soon arrive on Netflix. The chain has shared photos of the new season and there will be big conflicts.

Season 3 of the Elite is about to happen on Netflix. The chain has shared some photos of the new season and the students of Las Encinas appear in full form. Beware, the article contains spoilers !

The Elite series knows a big success on Netflix, and fans are eager to find students of Las Encinas. The finale of season 2 has not missed action as Guzman and the other characters have learned that Polo had killed Marina. Yet, the young man managed to get out thanks to She. Since then, he has gone back to school, and we can expect major tensions between the students.

The 3 season Elite is going to happen on the 13th of march next, on Netflix. Thus, the chain has unveiled a few photos of the next episodes. On one of the photos, we find Polo and the young man seems to find the court. There is no doubt that it will have to be accountable to justice after the murder of Marina. However, everyone is wondering if Polo will eventually confess to the murder, and he will bring down his accomplices as Carla.

See this publication on Instagram Until the death separates us. Elite season 3, the 13 march. A publication shared by Netflix France (@netflixfr) on 26 Feb. 2020 at 7 :53 pm PST

Elite : tensions to be expected between the students

In addition to the return of Polo, the fans of the Elite can prepare for large tensions, and there will be numerous disputes in season 3. In fact, a celebration of high school could go very wrong, and another murder is to be expected in this series. Then, we can see on a dump that Valério is being attacked by one of the students of Las Encinas. Samuel seems to take it to him and this could have a relationship with Rebeca. In fact, the young woman tries to separate them, and we are already wondering what’s happening between them.

Finally, fans of Elite will be happy to find Valerio and Read together. Indeed, the photo suggests that the brother and sister will get back together in season 3. Thus, we can already ask where this story is prohibited ira. In any case, Read more likely to experience a disappointment in love for this new year. Finally, Carla is also going to move much closer to a new student. On a photo, we can see very close to a young man and it could be that this is the end for the couple Carla – Samuel in the series.