Elite season 3: new poster unveiled !

The 3 season Elite is going to happen in a few weeks on Netflix. The chain just dropped a brand new promotional poster. Beware, the article contains spoilers !

For several years, the series Spanish know a big hit on Netflix. Fans were first able to see The Casa de Papel and Elite has made its entry on the chain. The series on the students of Las Encinas appears to have found its audience and it proved a massive hit. In the past season, Samuel and Guzman discovered the murderer of Marina. But, Polo seems to have managed to get away and fans will soon find the young people.

On the 13th of march next, the 3 season Elite is going to arrive on Netflix. Thus, it will be time to learn how to Read, Carla, Guzman, and Samuel react to the return of Polo. Indeed, the teenager will return to the course, but it might not be welcome. Then, we can expect all new mysteries, and many quarrels. To make wait the fans, the chain has unveiled a brand new poster for the season. You can see written “Together until death” and this confirms the fact that something important will happen in this season.

Nadia and Guzman separated in the new season of Elite ?

There are still a few weeks before the arrival of the season 3 Elite. On the poster, you can see the name of the series written in red, and one finds the characters headlights of the series. Thus, while the top of the poster, there was Carla, Samuel and Rebeca. And then, on the letter ” T ” found Guzman and the young man seems to be in great shape. After, you can see other characters in the headlights as Read, She, Valerio or Nadia.

In addition, fans have noticed that Nadia is not with Guzman on the poster. Because of this, fans of Elite are wondering if the two characters will be in a couple in season 3. In fact, they have encountered some problems during the past season. Thus, we can believe that things will be resolved between themselves. Finally, everyone is wondering what will happen to Lu and Valerio in this season. In fact, the two characters are brothers and sisters but there is a great attraction between them. Thus, one can believe that they crack again in the next few episodes.