Elite season 3: the best enemy is closer and it is unexpected !

In the season 3 Elite, Lucrecia and Nadia were finally reconciled. The two best students of Las Encinas are become friends.

Since last Friday, season 3 of the series Elite is available on Netflix. And the least we can say is that the last episodes were a lot of surprised fans ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

While the rumors already about a possible season 4, fans of the Elite do not always go back not to the last episodes of the series. Indeed, Lucrecia and Nadia became friends !

A friendship that fans could never have imagined. Just arrived in the school of Las Encinas, Read, took Nadia into the flu. And the sharp claws of the little rich girl were far from willing to let go of the piece.

First accomplice with Guzman to take the virginity of the young muslim girl, then she had done everything to destroy the life of Nadia. Moreover, because of the wickedness of the beautiful brunette, the sister of Omar had very nearly did not go to university.

But all this was without counting on the stock exchange of the mothers of the Polo ! A final project in which the two young women of the Elite have wanted to compete.

Lucrecia and Nadia, the new best friends of the season 3 Elite !

Finally, the sister of Valerio wanted to bury the hatchet and eventually swallow his pride. Yes… The little girl her daddy has more money. So she’s going to have to work hard to provide for his needs.

A daunting task that Nadia intends to accomplish with his new girlfriend. In fact, at the end of the season 3 Elite, the two young women go hand in hand towards a brand new destiny on the other side of the Atlantic.

The two students studious of Elite will find on the benches of the university New York, Columbia ! Like Guzman, and Samuel Lu and Nadia does leave so more !