Elite season 3: the creators explain on the death of Polo !

The season 3 Elite approaching. Before the fateful hour, the creators have returned on the death of one of the characters : Polo.

Elite 3 season arrives soon on Netflix. For those who have watched the trailer, the destiny of Polo seems to be already mapped out. While fans have come to expect great this new season, the producers return to this death. MCE TV says it all. [Spoiler Alert]

More than a few days prior to the return of Elite on our screens. While the students of Las Encinas are going to make their return, the noose tightens all-around Polo. Yes, the latest trailer seems to deliver the young high school student to a tragic fate… Finally, if you don’t know who he wanted to hurt, the list of suspects is reduced.

The first of them : Guzman. After all, Polo is responsible for the death of Maria, the sister of the latter. If they have once been friends, the time has perhaps come for them to cross swords. Some would say that Guzman has all the reasons for it. Anyway, this new death has caused much ink to flow.

Recently, the creators have returned it. After them, kill Polo was ” the most coherent “. One thing that Alvaro Rico, who plays the ex-boyfriend to Read, agrees. There is every reason to believe that this new season Elite is going to unravel some intrigue around this character sometimes loved and then hated.

Elite 3 season: Polo had to die

If the task has not been easy for the creators of Elite, this decision seemed the most reasonable. At least that is what they have said to our colleagues of Sensacine. ” In pondering how to conclude this season 3, it was felt that it was the best thing to do, because the season 3 is going to cover a lot of important topics, such as forgiveness, resentment, revenge “.

We, therefore, knows more about the intrigues of the Elite season 3. ” So, we said that it could not be a person other than a Polo, have concluded that the show-runners. The latter did not hesitate to give us spoiler. According to them, the 8th episode of the season will be crucial for the sequel of the adventures in Las Encinas.

“When you see episode 8, where they discovered the moment he dies, you’ll see a bit how his death is a conclusion very adequate to the story we have begun to write since the beginning. How all of a sudden, everything makes sense “. Finally, the series has a habit of delivering such purposes, with a death at the end of the season, already revealed as early as the first few episodes. Hope that the pace never flagging not.