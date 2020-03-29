Elite: season 3 we she offers the characters too cliché ? [FOLDER]

Share on Facebook

Very recently, Netflix unveiled the season 3 Elite. We request ailleus if the series do we stare not stereotypes seen and reviewed.

Elite makes its return on Netflix with a season 3 which is rather rich in intrigue. In addition to our cast as usual, we saw two new faces added to the register of students of Las Encinas. But they are not of endless clichés added to the series ? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

We may say, the season 3 Elite has marked the spirits. While the voltage is at its peak in Las Encinas, new characters have made their appearance.

What to build up the plot, but also wonder if the show-runners do we keep on repeating no endless stereotypes. Indeed, some saw in it a way to fill quotas of ethnic…

Las Encinas, therefore, presents two new characters for this season : Malick on one side and Shaurya on the other. Both are Black, and study with the rest of the band.

The series lack of renewal ? Or, on the contrary, is it that Elite breaks some code with this kind of characters ? Here is a small overview by MCE TV.

Nadia, Omar, Malick… A vision of ultimate Black people and Arabs ?

From the beginning, Nadia suspect Malick to steal in his store. To her surprise, she will see him later in class… !

We then learn that he is from the elite of senegal. So, he’s not a thief after all.

However, it seems to correspond to a different cliché. One of the muslim, black, homosexual, and repressed.

It’s been a bit much for a single character. Especially as this one is going to seduce two other characters are racialized.

To know, Nadia, that he uses to make a good figure with its family… and Then, the brother of this last, Omar !

Recall that Nadia has already generated a lot of controversy in the previous seasons. In particular in relation to its port of sailing and his attitude mi-figue mi-raisin.

In fact, it often seems torn between the honor of her family and the trials and tribulations of his life in high school (alcohol, boys, etc).

On his side, Shaurya seems to correspond to the idea ofa young black man who has succeeded in a world dominated by Whites.

Elite: characters that transcend their stereotypes

The episodes go by and we discover an entirely different facet of Shaurya. In spite of his skin color and his original working-class, it will be a good party for Carla in the eyes of his father.

Although she doesn’t love him, he will grow, therefore, in his arms. More than a simple knight, he will eventually help Carla not as a lover but as a friend that she wants to have.

On his side, Carla helps him to acknowledge thathe does not have to be what people expect of him. Shaurya is not the only one to take advantage of the social elevator.

Rebeca appears from the beginning as the cliché of the girl suburban. His mother, dealeuse drug has finally had the means to educate in a good school : Las Encinas.

But Rebeca is no less the ” wesh-wesh “ service in the eyes of the students. However, this character has more to offer than the cliché of the guy of the high school.

It is found for example a high sensitivity. Yes, the badass is entichée of Samuel, the nice guy.

To the extent to whichit is also a good confidante. It will, for example, the first to learn of the illness of Ander and to keep the secret.

Benevolent, it will not issue any judgment when Valerio will be a failure of erection in front of her. All this proves to us that she holds the other in respect.

Elite season 3: women in the spotlight ?

Next, we are witnessing a true evolution of the characters, in this 3rd season of Elite. To start with Lu and Nadia.

During the first season, Nadia was criticised for conveying a stereotypical image of the arab girl and muslim.

To his side, Lu has all of the cliché of the popular girl, the bitch of the school. Their evolution is therefore all the more striking, because Nadia was his scapegoat.

For cause, Nadia has fricoté with his ex, Guzman. But the two girls compete for the best grades.

In the season 3 Elite, Read is card to regain Guzman. She resumed her life in their hands, beginning with his relationship with Nadia.

There is always a competition between the two young women, with the difference that it is not a question of who will Guzman. And this rivalry is rather fair play.

Lu finds himself penniless because his father had repudiated. So she will do everything to get a scholarship, just as Nadia ; and in this way is closer, since they will come away with both a scholarship to study in New York.

At the end of the season, spoiler alert : Read accidentally kills a Polo shirt. This murder shows symbolically thatit is no longer the teen that she was.

Elite season 3: men more sexualized than women

In this season, it is rather the male bodies which are in the spotlight. Then, of course, pass on the plastic dream of these young high school students, but they are clearly the ones who will bare the most.

Special Mention to Lu and his feast day of Saint-Valentin ” reversed “. Yes, our fever favourite asked his guests to come, in a little outfit for men and tuxedo for women !

In addition to the physical aspect, the female characters seem to take their destiny in their hands. We saw it with Nadia and Lu, who put their guéguerre loving side.

Nadia will eventually even refuse the marriage virtually arranged between her and Malick and go to study abroad, against the advice of his parents. Ditto for Carla, who, thanks to a master stroke of Shaurya, will inherit the wine cellar of his father !

If we can say that the marquee was in need of a knight, one quickly realizes that it is rather the contrary. Shaurya wanted to be appreciated for what it is, what Carla is saying to him wanting to be her friend.

Then, finally, we may say, Elite plays and re-plays with the clichés of the series for teens. But she does it brilliantly and is coming to talk about current issues, without making too much of it.