Elite season 4: new characters, intrigues and latest info!!! [RED WIRE]

After the third season, fans will already pose a lot of questions in regards to a possible season 4 for the series Spanish, Elite.

While the season 3 of’Elite has just been released on Netflix, fans are already waiting for season 4 with great anticipation. MCE TV tells you more about the series ! Attention SPOILERS !

A season 4 in the works ?

Good news for fans of the series Elite. Only a few days after the release of the 3rd season, the rumors have been confirmed for the filming of a new adventure. However, the students of Las Encinas is alive and well graduated. And for those of you who have seen the series, remember that most of them have chosen to leave the sunshine of Spain for study abroad.

But among the band of friends, Guzman, Samuel, Rebecca, Ander or even Omar had to return to the benches of the school. And if their history is pretty well complete, the creators ofElite seem to be optimistic when a new season. As well, one of them was entrusted to the Spanish site, The takes over : “I think that we all have created a universe very cool so it would be a shame, no ? If there is potential for more, why not do it. I think it is possible yes. “

New actors for season 4 !

Thus, in the case of Skins, most of the players ofElite should be replaced. And as explained so well Goergina Amoros on popbuzz at the output of the last season : “season 3 ends a cycle. Another begins. “ Moreover, the cycle that ends leaves room for a whole other storyline with all new actors.

In fact, the music from the end of the first generation was none other than Twisted Games of Night Panda. An index that proves that the creators ofElite would be willing to create a reboot of the series ! And if Netflix has not yet confirmed the rumor, the site Bluper would have explained that the platform would have actually signed for, not one, but 2 new seasons !