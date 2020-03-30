Elite season 4: the casting is amazing to Danna Paola Lu alias in the video !

Share on Facebook

Fans of Elite and eagerly await season 4. Discover right now the hearings of Danna Paola to play Read!!!

Fans of Elite are many to love Reading and all the world hope to revisit it in season 4. In the meantime, check out why Danna Paola has had the role in the series in Spanish ! Beware, the article contains spoilers !

It’s been a few weeks since Netflix launched season 3 of the Elite. In this new season, fans have been able to find Read, Guzman, Samuel, Nadia, Carla as well as other students of Las Encinas.

This new season is especially focused on the return of Polo in high school. In fact, the young man killed the sister of Guzman and he made many enemies. Moreover, the latter was killed during a feast in the new season.

Thus, during the episodes, the fans of Elite have had to find out who killed Polo. We were far from suspecting the identity of the criminal and this has very much marked the spirits. To his side, Lu always makes a strong impression in the series.

And for good reason, the latter knows very well how to play bitches and she has a lot of class. So far, this does not prevent him to have a good heart and think before all to save his friends.

Elite : interviews with Danna Poalo to play Read!!!

Lu is one of the characters headlights of the Elite and the fans are many to worship him. Thus, everyone hopes that Danna Paola is returning to his role for season 4. In fact, the character was from the United States to study with Nadia. Because of this, we have big doubts about his return in the next season.

In the meantime, Danna Paola plays to perfection Read and she very well knew how to put themselves in the shoes of the young woman. Read appears as a teen rich, plague, and somewhat selfish. Yet, there is nothing and the fans were able to realize it in season 3. Thus, the actress has had much training to get into the complex personality of the Read.

In a video, you can see the video during the hearings of Elite. We found Danna Paola with a glass of gin in hand , which puts in the skin of Lucrecia. She seems to have understood her role and she plays a young rich woman but with a lot of class.

In the hearings, Danna Paola looks sure of herself and she puts it very well in front the personality of the Read. We can say that it is the ” best in class “. So far, she seems to have a little doubt. And for good reason, she has been competing in Elite. In any case, with this video, you understand why Danna has been chosen to play Read!!!