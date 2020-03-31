Elite season 4: the real reason that pushes Danna Paola (Read) to leave the series on Netflix !

Share on Facebook

Danna Paola, performer of Lucrecia in Elite have recently balanced the reasons for his departure from the series Netflix Spanish to success.

Danna Paola, aka Lucrecia is a high risk not to integrate the cast of the season 4 Elite. And this, much to the chagrin of its fans. But why is that so ? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

The season 3 Elite ended on the hats of wheels. While our plague favorite was entitled to his happy ending, we learn that Lu is going to leave the cast.

A news that has anything to distressed the Canvas. In fact, Danna Paola has even left a clue who is going in this direction, on its feed Instagram.

Yes, the one that embodies the beautiful Read in Elite has delivered on IG a message that sounds rather like a farewell.

A new one that is not going to delight the fans of the Elite series. It must be said that his character has had a nice climb in the 3rd season.

On his side, a Spanish journalist said in the magazine Formula Spectacular that Danna Paola ” didn’t like how the producers have handled the season 3 “. ” She told Netflix it did not want to come back in season 4, because she didn’t like the evolution of her character “.

Elite: Danna Paola has not liked to see his character evolve as well

This is not going in the direction of the fans of Elite. Because Danna Paola was a very clear idea of her character : Lucrecia is a plague, nothing more.

Danna Paola, who loves to play bitches, did not expect not to see his character evolve as well. ” [She] did not like that his character becomes a lot more nice “, then said the journalist.

According to him, ” its sensitivity would have been too developed, and it was not logical for it “. Finally, for its part, the actress lighthouse Elite has not confirmed this hypothesis.

Netflix not more, elsewhere. As much as some people think already a spin-off centered on the new life of Lu and Nadia on the other side of the Atlantic !