Elizabeth Taylor: beauty secrets of the famous actress

Elizabeth Taylor. Photo: Getty Images

23 Mar 2011 left the life of a talented actress and “Queen of Hollywood” during his heyday Elizabeth Taylor.

It considered one of the most beautiful women of the twentieth century, however, its success was not only attractive in looks but also talent. Taylor is a three-time winner of the award “Oscar” and one of the greatest movie stars.

Edition LeMonade decided to tell its readers the secrets of beauty and attractiveness stunning women Elizabeth Taylor:

1. Constant care

Elizabeth believed that a woman should always have an attractive appearance, to care for your skin and stick to a healthy lifestyle.

In his youth, your appearance is a reflection of your inner self. And after 40 your inner self begins to have an impact on your appearance,” said the actress.

2. The right scents

Taylor was convinced that a well-chosen perfume is the main weapon of every woman. The actress chose a floral fragrance.

It is worth noting that Elizabeth Taylor is the first actress, who developed and issued the sale of its personal flavor.

3. Confidence

You can be fat and still have seksapilom. It all depends on what you feel like,” claimed Elizabeth Taylor.

4. Easy procedures

The actress is constantly concerned about his circulation, and helped her in this massage, exercise and hot water. Every 2 days Taylor did hot compresses for the face and neck with a cream which is left on for 15 minutes. After this procedure, she rinsed the face with ice water — this helps it to smooth and moisturize the skin.

Note died Elizabeth Taylor in Los Angeles (USA) from heart failure.

