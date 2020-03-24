Elle fanning and Nicholas hoult appeared in the new teaser of the series on the Great to Catherine II

Hulu has presented a new teaser of the series with elements of humor “Great” Tony McNamara.

As said in the video, the show “based on historical facts (well, sort of)”.

In the center of the film’s plot is a young Catherine II performed by El fanning. The future Empress marries the current ruler of Peter III, played by Nicholas hoult.

The series premiere of “the Great” is scheduled for may 15.

