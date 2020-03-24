Elle fanning and Nicholas hoult appeared in the new teaser of the series on the Great to Catherine II

By Maria Batterburyon

Эль Фаннинг и Николас Холт появились в новом тизере сериала Великая о Екатерине II

Hulu has presented a new teaser of the series with elements of humor “Great” Tony McNamara.

As said in the video, the show “based on historical facts (well, sort of)”.

In the center of the film’s plot is a young Catherine II performed by El fanning. The future Empress marries the current ruler of Peter III, played by Nicholas hoult.

The series premiere of “the Great” is scheduled for may 15.

As previously reported, HBO has released a trailer for the mini-series “I know it’s the truth” with mark Ruffalo.

