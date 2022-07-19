Elliot Page unveils new passport photo showing himself as a man

Hollywood transgender actor Elliot Page received new documents after changing his gender.

So, Elliot Page posted a passport photo on his Instagram page.

On it, the star of the tapes “Juno”, “Inception” and “X-Men” appears already as a man. Elliot poses in a black T-shirt with a focused face. As the actor noted, he “never thought that he might like a passport photo.”

Recall that in December 2020, actress Ellen Page announced that she had changed her gender. The artist has now asked to name herself in accordance with the gender – Elliot.

According to the transgender actor, after changing sex, he finally feels comfortable and happy. In March 2021, Page underwent a mastectomy – surgery to remove the mammary glands.

Note that in January 2018, even then, Ellen Page married her partner, dancer Emma Portner. But in January 2021, the couple announced their divorce.