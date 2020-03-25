Elon Musk gave California 1255 of the ventilator

The founder of tech companies Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk purchased for hospitals California 1 255 ventilators. It is reported Bloomberg.

“Yes, China’s surplus, so we bought 1255 ventilators ResMed and Philips & Medtronic, approved by the American health care system. They were taken to Los Angeles. If your hospital wants a fan, please let us know about it!” – posted by billionaire on Twitter.

Governor of California Gavin Newsom called the Mask “a heroic act”. A few days ago in an interview with the “Los Angeles Times” he said that help in the fight against the spread of the virus COVID-19 suggested that the heads of several large technology corporations. In particular, the head of Apple Tim cook has pledged to donate “the sunshine state” one million medical masks.

Previously Elon Musk is skeptical of the epidemic coronavirus infection. Caused by coronavirus panic “stupid” and objected to the closure of the plant Tesla in the United States. In the end he had to yield to the demands of the authorities.