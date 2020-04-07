Elon Musk has created a ventilator parts from Tesla

The engineers at Tesla showed in the YouTube machine for artificial lung ventilation (ALV) for patients with coronavirus illness COVID-19, assembled as they claim, entirely of parts of electric Tesla Model 3.

“The nodes of the machine – spare parts of ventilation and air-conditioning Tesla Model 3, as the indicator and the input device is the main screen and the processor of the systems”, – stated in the message.

According to chief engineer Joseph Marzolla private parts they used for such technological solutions because we are confident in their reliability and availability for serial production of the ventilator if the received orders.

The ventilators are crucial to coronavirus pandemic. This is a key element of treatment for those people with COVID-19 who have severe disease complicated with atypical pneumonia, often leading to death without the procedure the ventilator.