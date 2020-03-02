Elon Musk has predicted Chinese dominance over the US

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

Илон Маск предсказал доминирование Китая над США

The Chinese economy, which is the second largest in the world, will surpass the leader, an American, in two or three times. Such a prediction was made by the American billionaire, the head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, says CNBC.

He noted that the nominal GDP of China is 14,14 a trillion dollars, and the same figure in the United States — 21,44 trillion. The population of China is much more than the US population — 1.3 billion vs 330 million.

“Thus, to dominate the American economy and to surpass it in size in two times, China needs only to bring GDP per capita up to half the U.S.,” explained Musk.

Musk emphasized that the competitive advantage of the United States in the fight against China is innovation. In his opinion, especially important technology development in the space sector. Musk believes that if America is not to invest in this area, it will give way to leadership.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
