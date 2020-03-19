Elon Musk has stated its intention to release at its plants mechanical ventilation devices

The founder of Tesla Elon Musk said that the company is ready to begin production of ventilators, if the lack of them in hospitals.

About this he wrote on Twitter.

“We will produce the ventilators, if it’s their fault”, he replied to a member’s request to reclassify the factory to perform this task.

In a situation with coronavirus the ventilators critical – they are a key element in the treatment of people with COVID-19 who have severe complications of the respiratory system and require hospitalization.