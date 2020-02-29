Elon Musk said about the advantages of drones over the F-35

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

Илон Маск заявил о преимуществе беспилотников над F-35

The head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk has stated that the American fighter F-35 would have no chance against a drone. This billionaire wrote on his page on Twitter.

According to the Mask, remotely controlled unmanned fighter will become the main competitor of the F-35. Such an aircraft would combine the advantages of human control and autonomy in the maneuvers, he said.

Publication the Mask was a response to the post Aviation Week journalist Lee Hudson, citing the statement of the billionaire about the need to create alternatives to the F-35.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article