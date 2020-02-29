Elon Musk said about the advantages of drones over the F-35

The head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk has stated that the American fighter F-35 would have no chance against a drone. This billionaire wrote on his page on Twitter.

According to the Mask, remotely controlled unmanned fighter will become the main competitor of the F-35. Such an aircraft would combine the advantages of human control and autonomy in the maneuvers, he said.

Publication the Mask was a response to the post Aviation Week journalist Lee Hudson, citing the statement of the billionaire about the need to create alternatives to the F-35.