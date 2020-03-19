Elsa Esnoult: its title, “And in the night I prayed” proved a massive hit !

Share on Facebook

Elsa Esnoult, alias Fanny Greyson, the buzz is all about with its title track “And in the night I prayed,” which proved a massive hit, to the time of containment.

The title of Elsa Esnoult is a success in these times of confinement. He helps his fans to ” bear it “ difficult to quarantine, while the coronavirus is raging. MCE TV says it all.

Elsa Esnoult is not an unknown in the eyes of fans of the Mysteries of Love. In fact, she played Fanny Grayson, the girlfriend of ” Cri-Cri d’amour “.

In the series, Elsa Esnoult launches his musical career, and the actress with a real talent for singing. Besides, you are not without knowing that she has released 4 albums, including his latest, 4.

Recently, the singer, a native of Neuilly-sur-Seine has to be the least panic-stricken of the Canvas. And this, in spite of it.

Indeed, his title ” and in the night I prayed “, earned him a certain degree of success. It must be said that for fans of Elsa, the words take meaning, in this confinement period.

In it, the singer sings the lyrics include : ” And in the night, I prayed. Finally you understand, how great is my sorrow, you made him cry “. A way for the fans, to think about their relatives far away from them.

Elsa Esnoult: the fans are grateful to him

Fans of Elsa Esnoult are in any case very grateful. ” Very touching. Many internet users write that the song […] the assistance to endure this difficult period,”wrote Jean-Luc Azoulay, producer of the Mysteries of Love on Twitter.

For its part, Elsa Esnoult has renewed its messages of encouragement to his community. On Twitter, she wrote :

“In these times of confinement, I think very highly of you… Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Courage to those who pass this period only “.

“Courage, we are going to arrive to fight this virus all together and just like that, we can quickly find themselves “, she concluded. A message, in sum, very positive and comfortingin these hard times, at a time when the virus progresses.