Elton John — 73: the best songs of the legendary musician

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Elton John. Photo: Getty Images

Wednesday, March 25, the legendary British singer and composer Elton John celebrates his 73rd birthday.

Over 50 years of musical career, the singer has reached incredible heights. He scored 35 gold albums and 25 platinum. His hits 29 times in a row, reached the top 40. And more than 250 million copies of the artist’s records sold worldwide.

Moreover, Elton John is a five-time winner of the award “Grammy”, a commander of the order of the British Empire, knight and owner of the title “sir”. In 1999, John was inducted into the Hall of fame rock n ‘ roll, the Billboard Touring Conference and called him a living legend.

The musician is known as a public figure. In 1992 he founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which aims to fight AIDS.

In honor of the birthday of sir Elton John, LeMonade has collected the best songs of celebrity.

Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word (2002)

Believe (1995)

Can you feel the love tonight (1994)

Something About The Way You Look Tonight (1997)

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (with Kiki Dee) (1976)

