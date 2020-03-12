Emergency declared in the capital of the USA

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Чрезвычайная ситуация объявлена в столице США

In the US capital Washington have declared a state of emergency due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

This was reported on the website of the mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser.

“Today, mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency and emergency healthcare, which takes effect immediately,” the statement reads.

Earlier in Washington, recommended to postpone or cancel nonessential mass meetings until March 31. Also consider distance learning.

At the moment in Washington recorded 10 cases of infection with coronavirus.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article