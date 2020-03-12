Emergency declared in the capital of the USA

In the US capital Washington have declared a state of emergency due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

This was reported on the website of the mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser.

“Today, mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency and emergency healthcare, which takes effect immediately,” the statement reads.

Earlier in Washington, recommended to postpone or cancel nonessential mass meetings until March 31. Also consider distance learning.

At the moment in Washington recorded 10 cases of infection with coronavirus.