Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones): his father did everything so that she is not an actress !

Did you know that the father of Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) has done everything for it not to be an actress ? It tells you more.

The young actress has experienced a great success thanks to the series Game of Thrones. But be aware that it has been warned by one of his close friends !

When she was still very young, Emilia Clarke has developed a passion for the theatre. In fact, it was after that that they had attended to the comedy ShowBoat.

Moreover, his father was working on the comedy as sound engineer. So it was a real revelation for her, still very young at the time.

But the young girl that she was was quickly discouraged. In fact, the father of Emilia Clarke was doing everything possible to ensure that it does not become an actress !

It has tried to discourage. In fact, he just expressed what he thought of the business of the show.

Emilia Clarke almost never be an actress

The interpreter of Daynerys told to Esquire in 2015 during an interview. In fact, it reveals that his father had tried to discourage him from becoming an actress.

Emilia Clarke rumored to have had a discussion with his father. Moreover, he had done everything for her to know what she is confronting in trying to become an actress.

“He wanted me to be very realistic on how a person earns money,” explains the young woman. She also tells how his father caricatured the profession of an actor.

“The only reply that you have to learn is” do you Want fries with that? “”. Him, his father said. But this has not broken the dreams of Emilia Clarke so far !

In fact, the young woman ends up picking up the role of his life in the famous series Game of Thrones. Moreover, it is a role through which she has today become a renowned actress !