Emily Ratajkowski in a dress by Ukrainian designer

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Эмили Ратаковски в платье от украинского дизайнера

The world-famous model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has shared with fans of bright photos in Instagram where she is in a gorgeous dress. Model often pleases his fans with beautiful pictures.

So, star came on the show “Late night with Seth Meyers” in the dress of the original cut, which created the Ukrainian brand BEVZA.

Ratajkowski showed your abs in a revealing outfit. She also put on sandals with high chunky heels. Her hair was down in light waves, deliberately “distressed”.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
