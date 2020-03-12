Emily Ratajkowski in a dress by Ukrainian designer

The world-famous model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has shared with fans of bright photos in Instagram where she is in a gorgeous dress. Model often pleases his fans with beautiful pictures.

So, star came on the show “Late night with Seth Meyers” in the dress of the original cut, which created the Ukrainian brand BEVZA.

Ratajkowski showed your abs in a revealing outfit. She also put on sandals with high chunky heels. Her hair was down in light waves, deliberately “distressed”.