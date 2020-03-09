Emily Ratajkowski in shooting for the lingerie brand

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

One of the most popular American models Emily Ratajkowski posing not only in advertising campaigns for global fashion brands, but has already managed to create their own brand of underwear Inamorata. Successful business lady starred in the erotic photo shoots, and she showcases its products. The other day she presented a new model of underwear.

Seductive and passionate Emily Ratajkowski is not shy about posting explicit photos. She willingly shows your sexuality and attractiveness, emphasizes a slim figure. Emily knows how to create a discussion around their identity, so often in advertising photo shoots for their brand posing herself. Recently on the page in the instagram celebrity posted a series of photos, which appeared in lace lingerie Inamorata.

The photo depicts Ratajkowski in spicy outfit of an emerald color, which really suits her. She, along with another girl showing their attractive forms. Since Emily is also involved in the filming, its brand becomes even more publicized among the female audience.

Model I let my hair down, but on the face visible light make-up. All the attention is transferred to promotional products Inamorata and sexy figure girls that are in the picture.

