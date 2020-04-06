Emily Ratajkowski posing in the bathroom in the arms of her husband

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Эмили Ратаковски позировала в ванной в объятиях мужа

Famous American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has again decided to excite the imagination of users spicy the.

So, in his Instagram, the celebrity posted a black-and-white photo on which poses in a bath completely naked in the arms of her husband, actor Sebastian Mcclard.

“Our quarantine doesn’t look right (we basically go in with hoodies),” wrote Ratajkowski.

Erotic photos caused a stir among users. In review subscribers left a bunch of compliments. “Body of dreams”, “So hot”, “the luckiest man in the world”, “Incredible photo”, “Adore you,” wrote the user under the.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
