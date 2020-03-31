Emily Ratajkowski was photographed Topless in the arms of a dog

Star in a Thong and no bra posing lying on the floor with his large dog.

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski was photographed Topless hugging her dog. Spicy the star shared on his page in Instagram.

In the photos the model is depicted lying on the floor in your underwear and no bra. Also the star wore a light blue robe.

Ratajkowski is lying on his side, bending one leg at the knee and hugs his dog. One hand model supposedly copies of the dog’s paw.

In comments to the star joked that the dog was tired of hugs. The few hours collected almost 840 thousand likes.