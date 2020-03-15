Eminem: Davodka explodes his Godzilla Challenge !

Share on Facebook

The French rapper Davodka tried the Godzilla Challenge, launched by Eminem. He succeeds without difficulty, and recorded a beautiful score !

Since Eminem has launched the Godzilla Challenge, the rappers amateurs and professionals are trying to meet the challenge. Davodka seems to have succeeded hands down ! ERM you reveals more.

Challenge accepted and challenge ! However, the duel was of size ! Last February, Eminem wants to have fun. Then, it starts the Godzilla Challenge. The goal ? Rapper his third verse as fast as he does in his song ” Godzilla “. Moreover, everyone can participate !

After Eminem, there is no better ! In fact, the american rapper is the most technical and fast in the world. In the title Godzilla, the artist’s 47-year-old recorded a flow of words out-of-the-ordinary. In fact, it puts out 229 words in only 30 seconds. This is genius !

According to Slim Shady, no one can beat. In any case, this is what he wants to see ! Who can register a score as fast ? His fans want to put K-O ! Then, the Godzilla Challenge agitates completely the Canvas. Also, the videos are multiplying on social networks. And a French rapper is up to the challenge !

Davodka raps as fast as Eminem

Everyone wants to try ! By the way, some geniuses in the american record of fine scores. Then, the French rapper Davodka wants to be successful. But not it has a solution ! He does not want to recite the third verse of Slim Shady. The young man wants to do better than that !

Then, to measure the Rap God, he wants to stand out ! Thus, the artist takes many of his writings, drawn from his songs ” Rocket trouble “, ” making flow “ and ” Control Tower “, they land on the beats of Eminem. It amazes everyone !

On Facebook, the French rapper is sharing its performance. “I used to be le between two to hit #godzillachallenge “he writes. The users are shocked ! Davodka able to charge much more than 229 words as the artist of 47 years. Some of his fans think that it comes out between 250 and 280, depending on the way of counting the words ! Eminem wants you to meet him for a featuring ?