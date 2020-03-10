Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mike Tyson reunited in the music video “Godzilla” !

Share on Facebook

Rappers Eminem and Dr Dre reunited with Mike Tyson in the incredible clip, “Godzilla” ! It tells you more.

Since the release of his album Music to be Murdered By, Eminem has not made many appearances. In fact, apart from one or two interviews, it has not released a single clip : the one of Darkness. However, we must not forget his performance very noticeable at the academy awards.

In fact, the latter had sunk a lot of ink after his performance of Lose Yourself. This is only 2 months after the release of his 11th album, the rapper finally decides to release a new clip.

Moreover, Eminem has chosen to clipper Godzilla, who is no other than the title of the most listened to album. A clip crazy, which takes us back to the world of Slim Shady. And we see, moreover, Dr. Dre and Mike Tyson !

Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mike Tyson together

The latest clip of Eminem is finally available ! Moreover, it is Cole Bennett, who is in charge of the implementation. A clip incredible that takes us back to a time where Eminem really liked to put on stage in its clips. All with a lot of humor !

In the clip, we follow Eminem on a journey alcoholic. Not bad special effects come to capture the video. But what is even more pleasant, it is the appearance of Dr. Dre and Mike Tyson. Once again Eminem proves how much he weighs in the rap game !

Finally, the clip transports us from one plane to the other. All the more improbable as each other ! Finally, the video ends on a note very touching. In fact, the song ends on a chorus sung by Juice WRLD. A way for the rapper to pay homage to a young talent gone far too early. A true delight for the fans. We’ll let you discover the clip !