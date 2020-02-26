Eminem has launched a challenge with prizes for those who best cope with his Godzilla

Eminem, who recently broke its own record for speed reading REP have launched a contest – #GodzillaChallenge – with prizes for those who best read the verse from his track Godzilla.

To participate in #GodzillaChallenge, need to record a video where you read a line of the song Godzilla.

The artist has promised to repost the best videos of themselves to Instagram and award-winning author of the coolest execution. What will be the prize are not reported. maybe it’ll be merch autographed by the rapper.

Earlier, Eminem explained why he spoke at the ceremony of awarding the prize “Oscar-2020”.

