Eminem has launched a challenge with prizes for those who best cope with his Godzilla

Eminem, who recently broke its own record for speed reading REP have launched a contest – #GodzillaChallenge – with prizes for those who best read the verse from his track Godzilla.

To participate in #GodzillaChallenge, need to record a video where you read a line of the song Godzilla.

The artist has promised to repost the best videos of themselves to Instagram and award-winning author of the coolest execution. What will be the prize are not reported. maybe it’ll be merch autographed by the rapper.

“Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em” @triller #GodzillaChallenge is on. Who can spit it? Reposting + got prizes for my favorites. https://t.co/jWfW83X7P8 pic.twitter.com/jKMpJH7nw7 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 25, 2020

Earlier, Eminem explained why he spoke at the ceremony of awarding the prize “Oscar-2020”.