Eminem has released a music video for the song Godzilla, dedicated to the late rapper Juice WRLD

By Maria Batterbury in Entertainment

Эминем выпустил клип на песню Godzilla, посвященный покойному реперу Juice WRLD

Eminem has previously launched a challenge with prizes for those who best cope with the song Godzilla, and now presented a clip on it.

The musician has dedicated clip of the deceased in 2019, Juice WRLD who took part in the recording of the track. Director video by Cole Bennett, who filmed the clips for Juice WLRD, Pump Lil, Lil Xan and many other rappers.

In the video Eminem goes crazy in a supermarket, gets to the hospital, where he meets with Mike Tyson and Dr. Dre.

Earlier, Eminem explained why he spoke at the ceremony of awarding the prize “Oscar-2020”.

Maria Batterbury

