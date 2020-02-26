Eminem launches the Godzilla Challenge on Thriller !

On social networks, Eminem has launched the Godzilla Challenge. The purpose of this ? Rap as fast as him in his final piece.

Eminem is the rapper technique the fastest in the world. In his song ” Godzilla “, featuring with Juice WRLD, he recorded his best record. For fun, the artist requires users to rap as fast as him on Thriller with the Godzilla Challenge. MCE tells you more.

Who can do better than him ? Certainly nobody. But who can rap as fast as him ? This is what Eminem wants to see ! In fact, the artist challenges his fans. On his account Instagram, he announced the Godzilla Challenge. The interpreter of Music To Be Murdered By then offers to its subscribers of rapping, word-for-word, the third verse of Godzilla. In the description of his publication, he commented : ” #GodzillaChallenge is enabled. Who can spit? “

But why Eminem starts this challenge on this music in particular ? First, because it is an incredible performance. Since its release, the flow of the words of the rapper fascinates. Actually, beats a phenomenal record in the third verse ! In short, this last spell 229 words in only 30 seconds. In fact, this is summed up by 11,3 syllables per second. It is a real feat ! In addition, it marked a turning point in the career of Juice WRLD. In fact, “Godzilla” is his first number one single. Moreover, it appears in the Billboard Hot 100.

"Fill 'em with the venom and eliminate 'em" #GodzillaChallenge is on. Who can spit it?

Proud of himself, Eminem wants it then see who can rise to the occasion. In short, which can reproduce the delivery ultra fast, it performs in ” Godzilla “. Even if the latter has announced on his account Instagram, it is on the platform Thriller that puts its fans at the challenge. And the Godzilla Challenge shakes already the Canvas ! On Facebook, Slim Shady has got 86 million likes. On other platforms, it has over 28 million followers on Instagram and 23 million users on Twitter.

Also, this contest is very taken seriously. On his account Instagram, the rapper announced that ” these “favorites” will have the right to a ” republication ” of the price “. Thus, all the rappers, amateurs or pros, are able to successfully complete the challenge can be sure to get something with the key ! A thumbs up and a repost of Eminem, this is not nothing ! For the moment, the rewards of future major winners have not yet been announced.