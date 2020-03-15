Eminem: Machine Gun Kelly wants to “kill” !

By Maria Batterburyon in Art

The clashes continue between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly. In his latest album, the young man announced that he wanted to kill the king of rap !

What a story ! Machine Gun Kelly attack again the king of american rap : Eminem. And this time, he didn’t go easy ! MCE TV tells you the whole story in detail !

It is a clash that never ends ! Machine Gun Kelly has again revived this battle of tackles with Eminem. Indeed, in his new album named : Bullets with Names, the rapper is given to heart joy. In his new song, MGK mentions the idea of killing a goat.

Thing that many therefore consider it as an attack against the famous Slim Shady. These tackles are not a first in the history of Rap. On the contrary, it is a way to stand out. By punchlines. But also attacks that would therefore give credit to the best competitor.

The arguments between the two rappers have so exploded a few years ago. Remember ! Everything started from a simple tweet ! As a reminder, Machine Gun Kelly, therefore, had tweeted a message that moved on the daughter of Eminem. And this, in 2012 ! Following these attacks, the young man had been banned from the radios.

Eminem : the provocation continues

So, he had tried to explain his gesture. “Photos of Hailie had left. And I was what, 21 years old at the time. So I said she is beautiful. Eminem is the king. That is what is wrong with that ? Is there a age gap of 15 years, or I’m a creep for this ? I was 21 years old, dude. Some people have wrongly taken, and the exaggerated. Some people will not listen not even my album”.

Since this case, Eminem does not forgive ! Then MGK the causes as he can. In its chorus : “I got a bullet with somebody”s name on it, I run up on ’em, i don’t need no aim on it, the message is clearly explicit. Especially with a game of word that ends with ” Em” .

One thing is for sure, Machine Gun Kelly does not stop there ! According to him, such provocations the exciteraient. Case to follow on MCE TV !

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
