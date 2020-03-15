Eminem: Machine Gun Kelly wants to “kill” !

Share on Facebook

The clashes continue between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly. In his latest album, the young man announced that he wanted to kill the king of rap !

What a story ! Machine Gun Kelly attack again the king of american rap : Eminem. And this time, he didn’t go easy ! MCE TV tells you the whole story in detail !

It is a clash that never ends ! Machine Gun Kelly has again revived this battle of tackles with Eminem. Indeed, in his new album named : Bullets with Names, the rapper is given to heart joy. In his new song, MGK mentions the idea of killing a goat.

Thing that many therefore consider it as an attack against the famous Slim Shady. These tackles are not a first in the history of Rap. On the contrary, it is a way to stand out. By punchlines. But also attacks that would therefore give credit to the best competitor.

The arguments between the two rappers have so exploded a few years ago. Remember ! Everything started from a simple tweet ! As a reminder, Machine Gun Kelly, therefore, had tweeted a message that moved on the daughter of Eminem. And this, in 2012 ! Following these attacks, the young man had been banned from the radios.

Eminem : the provocation continues

So, he had tried to explain his gesture. “Photos of Hailie had left. And I was what, 21 years old at the time. So I said she is beautiful. Eminem is the king. That is what is wrong with that ? Is there a age gap of 15 years, or I’m a creep for this ? I was 21 years old, dude. Some people have wrongly taken, and the exaggerated. Some people will not listen not even my album”.

Since this case, Eminem does not forgive ! Then MGK the causes as he can. In its chorus : “I got a bullet with somebody”s name on it, I run up on ’em, i don’t need no aim on it, the message is clearly explicit. Especially with a game of word that ends with ” Em” .

One thing is for sure, Machine Gun Kelly does not stop there ! According to him, such provocations the exciteraient. Case to follow on MCE TV !