Emma stone postponed the wedding due to coronavirus

The actress was supposed to marry Dave Makkeri.

Oscar-winning Hollywood actress Emma stone and her boyfriend, Director Saturday Night Live Dave Makkeri postponed the wedding because of the pandemic coronavirus.

As reported in the edition of Page Six, the couple, which got engaged late last year, planned to get married last weekend in Los Angeles, but the coronavirus pandemic, caused them to postpone the celebration indefinitely.

It is also noted that Emma and Dave is not yet decided a new date of her wedding and did not disclose the place where the event will occur.

Note that the pair started Dating two years ago, met on the set of Saturday Night Live. Dave was a writer of an amusing episode, a party which was Emma. The romance between them began to spin quite rapidly.

Recall that the coronavirus has become a hindrance not only of the wedding of Emma stone and Dave Makkeri. Not so long ago it became known that the pandemic has ruined the wedding plans and pregnant

Coronavirus has ruined the plans of Katy Perry and Orlando bloom wedding is the source of Katy Perry with Orlando bloom, who planned to get married in the summer in Tokyo.