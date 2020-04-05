Emma Watson: this use of ict, which could have cost his place in Harry Potter !

Share on Facebook

Emma Watson almost never play the role of Hermione in Harry Potter because of a tic. It tells you more !

What is this ict, which almost cost dearly to Emma Watson ? MCE TV gives you more details !

Emma Watson started her acting career at the age of 9 years ! In fact, the girl embodies the role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter.

However, during filming, Emma Watson glue a little too much to her character girl studious. In fact, she would have adopted an ict so cute and so unpleasant !

Moreover, because of it, the developer has had to redo many shots. But what is this ?

And already it is necessary to thank the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live for this revelation fun ! Emma was invited in the framework of the promotion of the film beauty and The Beast.

Emma played the Disney princess, Belle. It is, therefore, on this occasion that some of the scenes ruined the filming of Harry Potter have surfaced.

Emma Watson wanted too do well

This was not an easy task for the young girl that was Emma Watson at the time of filming. In fact, the girl of 9 years that it was embodied in the character of a young girl, studious Hermione.

A character trait that would have almost rubbed off on the little Emma Watson. Or then it was really well-chosen for the role !

In fact, the images show that many scenes had to be shot more than once. In fact, little Emma could not help but articulate the aftershocks of his comrades without to pronounce it.

And this while playing its role of course. A tic pretty cute, especially with its boiling a little girl of 9 years old.

But infuriating for the director who had to redo the scene several times. ” Cut ! Emma, you do it again again, you made a replica of Dan ” cried on the set.

We’ll let you discover the video :